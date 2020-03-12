Dr Yasmin Rashid orders intensive screening of travellers at airports

LAHORE :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed intensive screening of travellers at airports to combat the coronavirus threat in Punjab.

The minister chaired the cabinet committee meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on the directives from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Minister for Energy Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Lahore Division Commissioner Saif Anjum, DIG Operations Suhail Sukhera, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Capt (Retd) Usman Younis, Information Secretary Raja Jehangir, Finance Special Secretary Tauseef, Civil Aviation Authority senior joint director, school education secretary and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The minister took a briefing from respective officials about the surveillance measures at different facilities. She was briefed on the number of initiatives and a complete round-up of actions and preparedness measures in the province.

The minister said all possible measures were being taken for the safety of people from the virus. “So far the lab tests of all suspected cases have been negative and we have not received any positive results in Punjab. However, we are completely alert and have made all the necessary preparations. The awareness messages have been displayed at key place.

The training for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been arranged in Punjab. The 24-hour Corona Monitoring Cell has been set up in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department which is continuously monitoring the situation in the country and in the region.

The review meetings would be held on a daily basis, the minister said. The awareness campaign will be run continuously to inform and update people about the threat of the virus, she said.

The minister emphasised that people must wash hands properly and adopt safety measures. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rahsid also attended the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private medical college as the chief guest. She gave away prizes to high achievers in the college. She said service to humanity was one of the favourite deeds of Almighty Allah. The minister congratulated the prize-winning students and said that the success of students was most soul-satisfying to students and teachers.