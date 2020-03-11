Plan for establishing FGEI university

Rawalpindi: Higher education serves as the backbone for the development of nations. As per the vision of director general of Federal Government Educational Institutions, Cantts and Garrison (FGEI-C/G) Directorate, affordable and accessible higher education is the need of the time and society. A committee was constituted to work on the feasibility to establish FGEI University with federal charter.

FGEI Director General Major General Muhammad Asghar Warraich chaired a meeting in FGEI (C/G) Directorate in which committee presented the plan to establish FGEI university.

FG Sir Syed College for Boys, Rawalpindi and FG Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi, are being considered for up-gradation to university campuses. All other colleges of FGEI, if approved, will become constituent colleges of the proposed university. The director general appreciated the committee members and decided to acquire land in Islamabad and process summary for formal approval of competent authority.