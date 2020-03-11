Member of ‘333 Gang’ arrested

Rawalpindi : In a joint action of Racecourse Police and Dolphin Squad Police, a member of terror gang named 333 was arrested here on Tuesday from the limits of Racecourse Police Station.

Police also recovered pistol and ammunition from the accused identified as Usman.

333 Gang used to terrorise the citizens with display of arms at social media specifically with their long attire, long shirts and long hair styles. On special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, SP Pothohar Syed Ali has been carrying out action against all the elements making display of arms on social media.

In a statement, CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis has categorically underlined that any individual or group making display of arms on social media will be taken to task and any such terror gang will not be allowed to spread panic and threat in the city.