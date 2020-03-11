Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S)

Islamabad The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that every aspect of Hazrat Ali Ibne Abi Talib (A.S.) is guiding force for the Islamic world.

No power on earth could overcome Muslim rulers if they adopt the courage, bravery, truthfulness and justice of the Haider-e-Karrar (A.S). He expressed these views while addressing an event of International ‘Jashan-e-Murtazvi’ in connection with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S), here Monday.

Agha Moosavi also announced to observe ‘Youme Sharika-tul-Hussain (A.S)’ on 15th Rajab in accordance with martyrdom anniversary of grand-daughter of Holy Prophet (saw) Sayyeda Zaynab binte Ali (A.S).

Meanwhile, according to information received at the headquarters of the Maktab-e-Tashih, the birth anniversary of Amirul Momineen Hazrat Ali Ibne Abi Talib (A.S.) was observed throughout the country with devotion and respect. Special events and ‘Mahafil-e-Milad’ in connection with the ‘Jashan Maulood-e-Kaaba’ were organised in mosque, Imambargahs, in which Ulema, Waizeen and Zakireen termed practical following of the Seerat-e-Ali (A.S.) a ladder of success here and the hereafter.