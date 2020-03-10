Aisam urges govt to recognise Aqeel’s services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan international Aisamul Haq Monday raised his voice for Aqeel Khan, saying his two decades of services for national tennis were not being recognised at any level be it Pakistan Super League (PSL) or any other forum meant for paying tributes to sporting legends.

Talking to media, just after Pakistan achieved one of the memorable Davis Cup wins against powerful Slovenia, Aisam said he was surprised that Aqeel was not getting the true recognition of his services.

“I am not against anyone who gets the recognition but no one possibly, in any sports, deserves more recognition than Aqeel whose services have ensured his country stays at the forefront of Davis Cup-playing countries around the world. If today we have defeated Slovenia that is because of Aqeel. He had been superb during the past two decades where he ensured Pakistan supremacy in the game. I have played the game travelling around the world but never have seen any tennis player rendering such huge services for his country as Aqeel had been doing.”

Aqeel has completed 54 Davis Cup matches which are second most behind Leander Paes of India. “His services possibly are of more value for his country as he alone ensured Pakistan’s dominance in Asia in Davis Cup. Though he always finds me at his side, it is Aqeel who should be given the due recognition he deserves.”

Aisam added that win against Slovenia must have shocked the world. “No one in Europe could even have thought that Slovenia could go on to lose against Pakistan. Slovenia are coming out of powerful display against Turkey and Egypt. The team defeated both countries fair and square. But here we have beaten them all ends up.”

Aisam urged the government to give Aqeel his due. Aqeel, who also spoke on the occasion, expressed reservations over electronic media’s role in promoting tennis. “I am surprised that electronic media has no value for serious sports like tennis. Tennis is played and followed by over two hundred countries.”

Slovenian non-playing captain Miha Mlakar was shocked by the results, saying that he never had thought of such a one-sided result of the tie. Look we were hoping a close tie and ultimate win by Slovenia considering our players’ rankings. But what happened I cannot believe.”