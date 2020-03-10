CTO directed to ensure traffic flow during PSL matches

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hammad Abid to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the City during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Justice Shahid Karim observed that the issue of traffic congestion in the City needed a permanent solution. He noted that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will also be given an opportunity of hearing on the issue after the end of ongoing tournament.

The CTO said that smooth flow of traffic had been and will be ensured during the match days. He also presented a traffic plan being implemented during the cricket tournament. Justice Karim also expressed dismay over the unnecessary use of generators for lights in stadium and on roads. “Do they know the effects of generators on environment,”? the judge asked the CTO referring to the ignorance of the authorities.

The judge recalled with regret that the Lahore had become the second most polluted city in the world. The judge put off the hearing for a date to be fixed after the PSL tournament which will end on March 22.