close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Monetary policy on 17th

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to decide about the monetary policy, a statement issued by the central bank said. Later, the SBP will issue the monetary policy statement through a press release on the same day, it added.

Latest News

More From Business