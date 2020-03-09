Pak student impresses Dutch audience on Pak-Afghan hydro ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students continue to make a difference at global stage and project the soft image of the country by exploring new avenues in research and academic investigation. In this context, Shakeel Hayat is one such name, who in fact proved himself as an ambassador of Pakistan and has highlighted before academia, experts and policy makers some important aspects on hydro relations between Pakistan and its neighbouring country Afghanistan through his research work. On March 5, 2020, Dr Shakeel Hayat of Pakistan has publicly defended his doctoral thesis at the University of Amsterdam and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, says a press release on Sunday. His doctoral defence was attended by students, faculty members and diplomats. At this occasion the Charge d'Affaires Aizaz Khan of the Pakistan’s Embassy in The Hague was also present, who appreciated the work of Dr Hayat and its importance for enhancing water diplomacy in the region particularly the hydro-relations between Pakistan with its neighbouring countries- Afghanistan and India. In his work, Dr Hayat has thoroughly analysed that how the four decades long ideological-based insurgencies and conflict in the Kabul River Basin (KRB) have affected the foreign policies of both Afghanistan and Pakistan and that how the regional power politics restrict both countries to solve various bilateral issues including transboundary waters. This lack of cooperation over shared water resources is one of the barriers to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of agenda 2030. Dr Hayat has recommended that to enhance human well-being and achieve the SDGs in the Kabul River Basin it is essential for both countries to: defrost frozen collaboration; bypass the historical border dispute; apply the biodiversity and ecosystem services approach for solving multilevel water issues; consider both existing and potential challenges in the basin; remove contradictions in the multilevel policy environment; combat resource limits and dependence by promoting collaboration on long-term cost effective solutions; and enhance knowledge and dialogue on inclusive development Dr Hayat is currently associated with Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar and has several publications to his credit also.

