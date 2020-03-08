Body of woman ‘killed by husband’ sent to Lahore

MANSEHRA: The body of a woman, who was allegedly killed by her husband for refusing to have illicit relations with other men, was dispatched to Lahore on Saturday.

“We have dispatched the body of the woman to her parents in Lahore through an ambulance,” Anees Khan, the station house officer (SHO), of the Saddar Police Station, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said the parents of the slain woman had reached Mansehra from Lahore and lodged the first information report against her husband Mohammad Waqas and a woman.

“The accused man used to force and torture his slain wife to have relations with men whom he used to bring home in Garhi Habibullah area of district,” Khan said.

He said the co-accused woman, who belonged to Muzaffarabad, was still at large.

He said the accused woman was living in a rented house in Garhi Habibullah where the accused man had allegedly shifted his slain wife for entertaining men.

“Both the man and woman were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and raids are being carried out for the arrest of the latter who managed to flee following the police action and shifting of the body to a hospital for autopsy,” said SHO.

The official revealed that slain woman had married the accused after getting divorce from her previous husband in Lahore.