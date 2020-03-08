Dressel wins 100m fly at Des Moines meeting

LOS ANGELES, California: World record-holder Caeleb Dressel finished strong to win the 100m butterfly at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday in a world-leading 50.92sec.

Dressel, whose record eight medals at the 2019 World Championships included six golds, notched his first win of the meeting, a stepping stone toward the US Olympic trials and the Tokyo Games.

Although he had missed the “A” final in the 100m free on Thursday, Dressel, competing without significantly breaking his training for the trials, said he was “in a good spot physically.

“We can always figure some mental stuff out to get a little edge,” added the American, who ran down compatriot Michael Andrew on the closing lap to claim the victory.

Katie Ledecky continued her dominant week, clocking 1:54.59 to demolish the field in the women’s 200m freestyle.