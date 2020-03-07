Suicide attackers strike outside US embassy in Tunis

TUNIS: A double suicide attack shook the Tunisian capital on Friday as assailants wounded six people including police guarding the US embassy, authorities said.

An explosion rocked the Berges du Lac district where the embassy is located around midday, causing panic among pedestrians and motorists in the area. Two assailants died in the attack, the first to hit the capital since June 2019, according to officials.

Police said one attacker tried to enter the diplomatic mission but was prevented by police guarding it. A policeman who witnessed the attack said a suicide bomber who was travelling on a motorcycle was also killed. Body parts were seen strewn on the ground.

"The operation led to the death of two assailants, wounded five police and lightly injured a civilian," the interior ministry said in a statement without giving further details. Police dispatched reinforcements to the area, including forensic experts as a helicopter flew overhead.