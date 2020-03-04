Cow urine, cow dung may cure coronavirus, BJP MP tells Assembly

GUWAHATI: While the entire world is still fumbling looking for a cure to the deadly coronavirus that has so far claimed over 3,000 lives globally, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s legislator left the Assam Assembly greatly surprised after she suggested a bizzare remedy for the infection. According to her, 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'Gobar' (cow dung) can be used to treat the Covid-19 virus, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

BJP MP Suman Haripriya made the suggestion while speaking during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during Special Mention on the first day of the budget session of the assembly. "We all know cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area. I believe something similar could be done with cow urine, cow dung to cure coronavirus."

"I believe gaumutra and gobar could be used to treat coronavirus," she said in the Assam Assembly.

"Cow is an asset through which medicines for several diseases including cancer have also been invented. In an Ayurvedic hospital in Gujarat, cancer patients are allowed to live with cows. Cow dung is applied to the cancer patients there. They are given Panchamrit prepared from cow urine," she added.