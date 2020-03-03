Amir, Babar anchor Karachi Kings win

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Amir (4-25) and Babar Azam (70 not out) came to the party Sunday as Karachi Kings further strengthened their position on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 points table, securing their second successive win this time against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets at the packed Pindi Stadium on Monday.

Amir’s two strikes in the very first over of the evening broke the heart of Zalmi which ultimately were restricted to 151 for 8. Then it was left to Babar who spearheaded the Karachi Kings’ response as the team raced home in 18.1 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Amir, who has played all his junior cricket at the Pindi Stadium, was outstanding with the new ball removing out of form Tom Banton (0) and then accounting for Haider Ali (4) two balls later. Zalmi never recovered from that jolt and had it not been to gritty 68 by Shoaib Malik, Zalmi could not have reached 150 figures. Shoaib smashed six fours and one six during his 55-ball stay at the wicket. His knock though held Zalmi innings together, it never gave the total that impetus which was required to raise a challenging total.

No other Zalmi batsman stayed long at the wicket to have a sizeable contribution to the total. Apart from Amir, CJ Jordon (2-33) also bowled well for Kings.

Zalmi’s total was never a threatening one for Karachi Kings in presence of Babar who made the target look easy with his stylish batting. Babar who later was named Man of the Match smashedten fours in his 59-ball unbeaten knock to carry the day for Karachi Kings.

Score: Peshawar Zalmi 151 for 8 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 68, L Gregory 25, LS Livingstone 25, Mohammad Amir 4-25, CJ Jordon 2-33) Karachi Kings 152 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Babar Azam 70 not out, Alex Hales 49, Yasir Shah 2-28) Result: Karachi Kong’s won by six wickets