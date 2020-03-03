Saudi minister vows full support to Pak peace efforts

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman, has vowed to extend full support to Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region as he called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Monday, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration, including Training Exchange Programme and the overall regional security situation including the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They agreed that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into an enduring partnership.The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked Gen Bajwa for the assistance provided, especially towards the training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces, both at Pakistan as well as at Saudi Arabia through bilateral training cooperation.

The Army chief thanked the visiting dignitary for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution for regional peace and stability.

Prince Khalid was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Saudi Arabia’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Gen Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged al-Rowaily and Military Adviser to the Saudi Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen (Engineer) Talal Abdullah Alotaibi. Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour.