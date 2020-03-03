Two car-lifters injured in police cross firing

Rawalpindi:Two suspect car-lifters injured in cross firing with police while two others run away taking advantage of darkness in wee hours here on Monday.

Cant Police received information late on Sunday night that some suspects are changing number plate of car near Noghaza Road. Police took prompt action and reached at the place, resultantly, the suspects seeing the police opened fire at them.

Police officials also opened fire at the suspects, in cross fire two suspects got bullet injuries, which were shifted to hospital while two other suspects taking advantage of the darkness slipped away.

The injured culprits were identified as Yasir and Tariq. Receiving information of Cross fire SP Pothohar Syed Ali and SDPO Cant also reached at the crime scene.

During preliminary investigation, the detainee culprits confessed for stealing seven cars. The culprits were also identified for having criminal record holder in connection with vehicle thefts. Later, on instructions of CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis, search operation is being made in different areas of the city in heading of SP Pothohar Syed Ali to arrest the culprits. CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis also lauded police officials for tackling the culprits courageously.