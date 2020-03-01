tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: No Coronavirus was found in seven persons who had recently returned to Pirmahal from China.
All persons were examined by a team of doctors headed by DDHO Dr Bahlak Ali. Pirmahal AC Ms Marhaba Nemat told that they all had already completed their 14-day quarantine period in China before leaving for Pakistan.
A Health Department official said that those who returned to Pirmahal from China, including veterinary Dr Iftikhar Hussain Badar of Chak 751/GB, his wife Kanwal Sarwar, two daughters Ayat Iftikhar and Mehreen Iftikhar, Khalilur Rehman of Katchi Kothi, his wife Amna Yasin and Waseem Asghar of Chak 665/6 GB.
VALUABLES GUTTED: Valuables worth millions of rupees were gutted when fire broke out in a fourth floor of a plaza at Bansan Wala Bazaar, Gojra, on Friday night.
Some witnesses said that they heard sound of lightning during rain and later fire broke out in the plaza. As a result of fire, all four stories of the plaza were completed gutted.
TWO INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE: Two people were injured when the roof of a house caved in due to heavy rain at Chak 331/JB Athwal on Saturday.
The roof of the house of Yasmeen Bibi, daughter of Abid Hussain, and her brother Peeran Ditta (7) collapsed. As a result, both were injured and shifted to a hospital.
