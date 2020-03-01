GB PPP team meets Bilawal, party issues discussed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was talking to a delegation of PPP GB here Saturday at Zardari House. The PPP leaders of Gilgit Baltistan apprised the Chairman constituency wise about the political situation in GB. Bilawal asked the youth of GB to take part in GB elections with zeal and fervour. He also expressed concern over the low number of flights to and from GB. He said that it is unfortunate that the government did not compensate the victims of the earthquake in Astore.