37 new laws to kill Muslim majority in IOK

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: In another move to affect the demography of the Muslim-Majority Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the Modi government has approved adoption of 37 central laws in the concurrent list — subjects that give powers to both the Centre and state — for the so-called newly formed Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government announced in Parliament the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 for IOK and split the state into two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, hereby ending its autonomous status.

The Modi government’s approval is in line with Section 96 of the controversial Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, that came into effect on October 31, 2019. As per the Act, now the Indian government can exercise its powers to modify the existing laws in IOK through repeal or amendment within one year of the constitution of the UT, international media reported.

An official statement later said all the central laws, applicable to the whole of India except the IOK before October 31, 2019, are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31,

2019.

“It is necessary to adapt the central laws made under the concurrent list, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India,” it claimed.

Giving his reaction over the new draconian laws passed by the Indian government and riots in India in which several Muslims have been killed, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the carnage of Muslims and the state-sponsored terrorism through police and RSS gangs was going to lead to radicalisation of 200 million Indian Muslims, just as the Kashmiris had been radicalised through the Indian oppression.

In messages on his Twitter account, the prime minister wrote, “In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 mn Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.”

The prime minister said he had been predicting that unless the international community intervened, these developments would have disastrous consequences not only for the region but also eventually for the world also.

Heart-wrenching images of ransacked and torched mosques and bodies of the Muslims, wailing men, women and children have also been uploaded on his Twitter account. In photographs, tombs of a mosque are being razed while in others, burnt markets and houses can also been seen.