Body of minor girl recovered as police claim having got clues

MARDAN: The body of a minor missing girl was recovered in Garhi Kapura area on Friday, while soon thereafter the police claimed they have got clues to the case.

On February 25, one Shahzada reported to the police that his two-year-old niece Fatima Gul, daughter of Laiqzada, an employee of Police Department, was playing with her elder brother Tufail (5), but she went missing while her brother later came home. The police registered the case under section 364 of PPC. On Friday, the locals found the girl’s body in a drain near her house. Sources said the body was shifted to Shahbaz Garhi hospital where the staff was absent and later it was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan formed a team to investigate the case, said a press release issued on Friday. The release said that during the last three days, the police had formed searching parties along with villagers, who searched the area for the girl. It added that the police had also got clues and the issue would be cleared soon. It may be recalled that in 2008, the deceased child’s uncle Bakhatzada had also gone missing.