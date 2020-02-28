Pakistan screens hundreds; suspends Iran flights

KARACHI: Pakistani authorities were scrambling on Thursday to screen hundreds of people who had recently arrived from Iran, a major new hotspot for coronavirus, after Islamabad confirmed its first two infections.

The government also announced suspension of all flights to and from Iran, reported Geo News. Officials in Karachi, where one of the two cases was detected, said they were also working to ensure a supply of face masks as prices shot up. At least one of the two cases announced on Wednesday, a 22-year-old man in Karachi, appeared to have contracted the virus in Iran, v