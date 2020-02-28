Aimal Wali Khan says ANP targetted due to its commitment to Pakhtun rights

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday said that his party was being targetted for its struggle to ensure the rights of Pakhtuns over their resources.

"The ANP has been kept out of parliament for raising voice for the Pakhtun rights. Pakhtuns were killed in the war against terrorism in a bit to usurp their resources,” he told a women's convention at the Bacha Khan Markaz, the headquarters of the ANP. The ANP leader said that a campaign was launched against his party in an effort to turn Pakhtuns against their leadership. “However, we can proudly claim that not a single case of corruption was filed against any leader of ANP during the last seven years,” he added. Aimal Wali Khan said that the society can make progress when women are empowered. “As 50 percent of the population are women, their participation in every sphere of life is key to development of the country,” he maintained. “Since the days of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement, women have been in the forefront in our society,” he said, adding, they were facing every situation and challenge with bravery. The ANP leader said that women’s role in Khudai Khitmatgar Movement could not be ignored.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan led the movement when the male leaders of our party were arrested after the Babra incident, he pointed out. The ANP leader said that women had also played a vital role in the war against terrorism and this was the reason the party had convened the gathering to appreciate their role in the society.