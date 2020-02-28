‘Environmental degradation, climate change pose serious threat to people’

FAISALABAD: Under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a wide range tree plantation campaign is being carried out by the Faisalabad Development Authority.

Total 92,000 saplings out of the 200,000 target have so far been planted on available sites. In this connection, an event was held to plant a sapling at the FDA City Housing Scheme. FDA DG Suhail Khawaja, ADCF Asma Ejaz Cheema, ADG Amir Aziz, AC City Ayub Bukhari and others participated in the event in which more than 100 saplings of citrus fruit were planted.

Expressing his views, the FDA director general said that the prominent role was being played by the FDA for planting maximum saplings under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme.

He informed that 90 fruit parks were being established at the sites specified in FDA City, which was an important and unique project of the country to make the environment green, besides meeting the fruit requirements of people and birds. He declared a fruit park in the name of Media Park in recognisation of services and role of the media regarding awareness of tree plantation campaign and clean and green Pakistan programme.

ADCF Asma Ejaz Cheema mentioned the importance and significance of tree plantation and said that they were committed to achieve the goal of green Pakistan. She informed that more than 300,000 saplings had been planted by the district administration while urban forests were also being established to make the environment pleasant. She said that every citizen should take part in the tree plantation campaign. ADG Amir Aziz said that the management of private housing schemes had also been mobilised for planting maximum saplings, besides placing colorful dustbins in the city to promote the trend of cleanliness. AC City Ayub Bukhari said that coordinated strategy was being followed for tree plantation. Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar at the UAF, said that environmental degradation and climate changes were posing a serious threat to the lives of the people for which everybody must plant saplings to ensure the clean breath and environment. The seminar was jointly arranged by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the district government at New Senate Hall. UAF Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri said that the prime minister’s initiatives of clean and green Pakistan had become a hallmark to fight environmental issues. He urged the youths, community leaders and others to collectively plant saplings. He said that the SDGs were focusing on 17 key factors, including climate changes, clean water, sustainable agriculture and good health, which would pave the way for better future and prosperity. He said that with deforestation, increasing pollution, and smoke emitting from the chunk of factories and vehicles, the issue of climate changes was worsening.