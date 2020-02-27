Pashto singer Mehjabeen Qazalbash passed away

PESHAWAR: Legendary Pashto singer Mehjabeen Qazalbash passed away after protracted Illness at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here on Wednesday.

She was admitted to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest about two months ago and was on a ventilator due to her critical condition. Mehjabeen Qazalbash was born in a house in Koocha Risaldar locality in old Peshawar in 1958.