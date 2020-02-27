tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Legendary Pashto singer Mehjabeen Qazalbash passed away after protracted Illness at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here on Wednesday.
She was admitted to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest about two months ago and was on a ventilator due to her critical condition. Mehjabeen Qazalbash was born in a house in Koocha Risaldar locality in old Peshawar in 1958.
PESHAWAR: Legendary Pashto singer Mehjabeen Qazalbash passed away after protracted Illness at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here on Wednesday.
She was admitted to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest about two months ago and was on a ventilator due to her critical condition. Mehjabeen Qazalbash was born in a house in Koocha Risaldar locality in old Peshawar in 1958.