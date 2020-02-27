Missing boy killed by lions in Safari Park

LAHORE:The head and an arm of a 17-year-old boy who had gone missing two days back was found in the fields of Safari Park under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

Police collected the remains of the body and shifted them to morgue. The victim has been identified as Bilal, son of Sharif. Police quoted the Safari Park employees as saying that the victim was cutting grass when he went near the cage of lions. The lions attacked him and tore him apart. Police have also started grilling the park employees.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim reached the park and lodged protest. They alleged that the negligence of park administration resulted in the tragic incident. They claimed someone killed Bilal and dumped his body in the cage of lions.

It is also learnt that the CCTV cameras of Safari Park were out of order. The victim’s mother tried to search him the other day. Further investigation is underway.

Safari Park Deputy Director Chaudhry Shafqat Ali said the youth jumped over the fence apparently with a sickle to fetch some grass and was attacked by a lion which got hold of its prey from the neck, giving no time to the victim to act or a chance to even cry.

The fence is inadequate if someone was able to climb and get across to the danger zone. The authorities need to consider fortifying the boundaries for security purposes so that nobody ever dares try such a thing. The victim’s relatives had sought the park officials’ help in tracing

the boy.