ANP condemns use of force against ICU teachers

PESHAWAR: The ANP condemned the use of force against the faculty of the Islamia College University and demanded action against the police. The party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan through a statement said the use of force against teachers and the government alleged interference in the affairs of educational institutions was a conspiracy against the youth of the province. He expressed concern over the financial crisis in the universities and likened it to a conspiracy. He alleged that cops during the protest tore up the copies of the Constitution which, he said, was a serious matter and warranted an action.