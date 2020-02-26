Interloop Holdings to build modern hospital in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The industrial group Interloop Holdings has announced building a state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital costing Rs4 billion in Faisalabad. The company will complete this project in collaboration with the Shifa International Hospital.

On Sunday, Interloop Holdings Chairman Musaddiq Zulqarnain and Shifa International Hospital CEO Dr Manzoor H Qazi signed an MoU in this regard. Talking on the occasion, Zulqarnain said the hospital named Shifa National Hospital would provide modern treatment to residents of Faisalabad and its surrounding areas.