Incidents in India validating Pakistan’s stance: FM

ISLAMABAD: As riots engulfed parts of New Delhi which saw 10 people killed and hundreds wounded with loot and arson in areas dominated by Muslims, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said if conditions worsen, the void of peace in the region can worsen the whole world. “Pakistan's stance on the disturbance caused by the Citizenship Amendment Act in India can be seen by what is happening in Delhi,” Qureshi said in a statement. He added that India needs to review its behaviour and policy. "Kashmir has been under lockdown for 206 days. How can things progress in these conditions?" he questioned. Qureshi recalled that Trump made it clear that Pakistan is a partner of peace in the war against terrorism. He added that the progress Pakistan has made to defeat terrorism is exemplary. "Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process is there for the world to see and Pakistan's role in the region is being commended. The Pakistan which India deemed to be a 'problem' is now being seen by the world as a 'solution'”, he added.