India intensifies Kashmir curbs on Trump visit

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir clamped more restrictions in the name of security during the US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a senior police officer in Srinagar confirmed that additional troops had been deployed in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley. Surveillance through drones had also been enhanced.

Mobile check-points had been set up at several places in the valley to restrict the vehicular movement, and people had to undergo vigorous frisking and checking at these points.

Amid continued military lock down and suspension of broadband internet, the authorities have officially announced to extend internet gag till March 4.

The Indian forces continued cordon and search operations in all districts of occupied Kashmir and in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajour and Poonch districts of Jammu region.

Indian soldiers and Border Security forces’ personnel were seen on the roads and streets.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee has already appealed to the community members to maintain vigil in view of March

2000 massacre of Chatisinghpora where Indian troops in disguise killed 35 Sikhs in Islamabad village during the visit by former US president Bill Clinton to India.

Meanwhile, Indian forces arrested a youth during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district.