2nd Indian aircraft crashes in two days

ISLAMABAD: An Indian microlight aircraft crashed in the army cantonment area in Indian city Patiala on Monday. As per updates, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain rank pilot was killed in the incident while the two others injured.

The incident took place when the Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club Airport. As per the latest update, killed pilot has been identified as Wing Commander GS Cheema.

Media reports also suggest that two NCC cadets have suffered injuries in the incident. To know the exact reason of the accident, a probe has been ordered by the IAF.

The incident happened just a day after a MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast.

However, the pilot of the MiG-29K aircraft managed to eject safely. Group Captain Cheema was on deputation at an NCC unit at the base. He had been imparting training to the cadets of NCC’s 3rd Air Squadron at the Air Force station.