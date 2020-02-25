Pakistan optimistic UN will solve Kashmir issue on merit: Arif Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday Pakistan was optimistic that the United Nations (UN) would settle Kashmir issue on merit and justice.

He said Pakistan had world’s best army which restored peace in the country by fighting out terrorism in a very short span of time. Addressing a ceremony during his visit to Lahore, the president disclosed that he had conveyed to the United Nations Secretary General during his recent visit to the country that there had been no political or general resistance towards Afghan refugees for their influx to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan opened its doors and hosted 5.1 million refugees from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds for decades which was unprecedented in the world.

Even today, he said 2.7 million Afghan refugees were residing in Pakistan. He said despite the war hysteria shown by India, the Pakistani leadership, nation media and all segments of society had always supported peace in the region which was evident from the gesture shown by Pakistan when it returned the Indian pilot last year.

Dr Alvi said Pakistanis had become a unique nation in the world by proving their worth in every field.

He said the incumbent government was also making all possible efforts for transforming the country in line with the vision of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The Pakistani nation, he said through its constant efforts had not only strengthened and stabilised Pakistan on various fronts but were also advancing in that direction.

Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi on Monday visited the National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park here.

The couple visited different sections of the Museum. Senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural session of three-day 12th Nazria-e-Pakistan Conference, organised by Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) here at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan, he added that while passing through thick and thin, Pakistani nation managed to control "fissiparous and centrifugal tendencies" in the country and achieved a niche in the comity of the nations.

He said Allama Iqbal brought about awakening in the Muslims of Subcontinent through his inspiring poetry and thought-provoking philosophy, which led them to strive for an independent homeland by enthusiastically launching the Pakistan Movement. And Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, through his political sagacity, succeeded to carve out a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

“We have been facing Kashmir issue since inception of Pakistan,” he said, and mentioned that Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru had approached UN Security Council, a budding organisation then, for a ceasefire appeal.

Dr Alvi appreciated that Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust had been playing a greater role in promotion of vision and mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy and message to general public, especially the young generation.