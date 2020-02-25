close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2020

Farrukh H Khan joins PSX as CEO

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2020

KARACHI: After due process and consideration, Farrukh Khan has been selected to join Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Khan has over 30 years of senior management and board level experience. He is an experienced entrepreneur and a leading business and financial advisor, who has advised on many landmark transactions.

Previously, he has held senior positions at Acumen, Pakistan and UK, including country director and CEO, Pakistan, senior director business development, chief business development officer and member of the management committee. He is a veteran of the capital markets. He was the founding partner and CEO of BMA Capital Management Limited. Under his stewardship, BMA established itself as the leading investment banking group in Pakistan and received several international accolades including the 2010 Euromoney award for the best investment bank in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Business