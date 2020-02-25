Notices issued on plea to ban Aurat March

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh Monday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments on an application seeking a permanent ban on the upcoming Aurat March for being “anti-state” and “un-Islamic.”

“Prima facie the Aurat March is misdirection and a failed attempt to raise grave issues commonly faced by women,” claimed the applicant, Advocate Azhar Siddique, who agitated the matter by filing a civil miscellaneous application in his an already pending petition for the enforcement of new social media regulations. The lawyer stated that hundreds of women will once again march with interesting placards displaying various messages that allegedly manifest anarchy and vulgarity. He contended that the basic purpose of women's day was to recognize and appreciate women for their achievements as well as to express solidarity with women struggling all over the world against cruelty, discrimination, ignorance and domestic violence.

Taking up another application by a digital rights activist against the new social media regulations, the Chief Justice also issued notices to the federal government and other authorities. The CJ sought appearance of director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)-Lahore and DIG Operations on next hearing Feb 27 to learn about steps being taken for the implementation of the impugned regulations.

Advocate Usama Khawar Ghumman appeared on behalf of activist Ms Jannat Ali, who filed the application in the main petition by Mr Siddique in favour of the new regulations. The counsel argued that the impugned rules were unconstitutional as they indiscriminately violated constitutionally secured freedom of speech and expression, right to access to information, and right to privacy of all citizens.

SSP case: Police Monday informed the Lahore High Court that Asad Bhatti was a nominated accused in disappearance case of SSP Mufakhir Adeel and Advocate Shahbaz Tatla but denied his custody saying he was still at large.

A report submitted in the court on behalf of the capital city police officer categorically refused custody of Bhatti saying he had not been arrested so far. Justice Waheed Khan was hearing a habeas corpus petition by Advocate Zaid Sarwar Bhatti for recovery of his brother Asad Bhatti from alleged illegal custody of the police. Petitioner’s counsel Aftab Iqbal Chaudhry stated that Asad Bhatti himself appeared before the police on February 15.