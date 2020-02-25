Banned Kenyan runner Asbel Kiprop to turn to motorsport

NAIROBI: Suspended Kenyan Olympic 1,500 metres and three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop has announced he is turning his back on athletics to try his hand at motorsport.

The controversial athlete, who is serving a four-year doping ban imposed in April 2019 after he tested positive for EPO, has joined a Nairobi motor-rallying academy with the hope of honing his motorsport skills. “I am ready to begin again in a sport that doesn’t have doping conspiracy,” the 30-year-old Kiprop, who waged a long battle to prove his doping innocence, said on Twitter.

“I will be patient again to be able to be champion.” “I will be climbing this ladder hoping to learn the next game.”