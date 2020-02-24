15,000-litre tainted milk disposed of

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 15,000 litre substandard milk after sealing three food businesses, two dairy units and an ice factory.

The dairy safety teams (DSTs) inspected 49,000 litre milk by placing screening pickets round the clock in Sargodha and Mandi Bhauddin. The PFA disposed of 15,000 litre tainted milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that team inspected dairy farms, ice factories and milk supplying vehicles during a crackdown across the province. He said that milk was discarded due to having low lactometer reading, proved contamination of harmful chemicals, powder, urea and water which was used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk.

In Mandi Bhauddin, Gondal Dairy and Madina Dairy were sealed for producing adulterated and fake milk. Further, the PFA watchdog team shut down Madina Ice Factory for storing fake milk in ice blocks in the name of ice. The authority also registered a case against the accused on account of adulteration.

The PFA DG said use of tainted milk was posing a threat to the consumers’ health epically to the health of children. He said that PFA teams were inspecting milk carrier vehicles daily.