Norwegian-Pakistani Bobo beats disability to make waves all across

LONDON: Nearly one-meter tall Norwegian-Pakistani Burhan Chishti – affectionately known as Bobo - has become an internet sensation after his wedding report with his tall bride from Pakpattan on Geo News catapulted him to new heights but for Bobo it’s his social activism that matters more than anything else.

On a visit to London to take part in a concert and to celebrate his 37th birthday with his friends and fans, Bobo shared how his life has changed ever since his hit wedding reception in September 2019 in Oslo, Norway. His Nikkah was held in Lahore in March 2017.

Nearly 25 million people have watched Bobo’s wedding report on Geo’s Facebook and Youtube channels. During his London visit, Bobo was accompanied by his management team comprising one of many bodyguards/assistants and his manager including his sister Dr Sarosh Chishti who is a general practitioner (GP) in Oslo.

Bobo is born with a disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta - aka brittle bone disease - and is wheelchair bound but he lives his life to the fullest on a daily basis.

Bobo joked that his routine has changed ever since getting married and he no more affords to stay out of the house till wee hours. “I have become more responsible. When I was a bachelor, I could do anything with my time and I often stayed with friends, chilling partying and travelling. I am still doing all of that but I have a wife to look after and I try my best to stay in discipline,” he said.

Known for being social and partying with many artists and celebrities, Bobo quipped, “You have to change your habits although old habits die hard. Change happens for everyone and change is always good.”

Although Bobo is born with a disability, his parents never treated him like a special child. He was taken care of in every aspect and his parents made sure that he went on to complete his graduation in business administration from a local university. He has four siblings of which two are doctors and two are teachers.

Bobo says his parents never let him make excuses and didn’t allow him to skip classes or homework. “I was not spared even when I was ill. I remember doing school work when I was hospitalised.” Bobo works as an adviser for a company called Uloba in Oslo. This company works for the disabled people and provides them support with assistants who help them to live a normal life. Besides that, Bobo has his own brand called BoboStyle. Under this, he runs Bobostyle management, events, suits and charity where he has his own designer suits for men, artists management which organises events, concerts and wedding entertainments locally and internationally.

He remains heavily involved in charitable work and raises funds for the disposed and the needy for various NGOs. “Being Human Norway” is the charity, which he runs with a dear friend and is close to his heart. Disability and restraints have not deterred Bobo from living a full and accomplished life so far and in achieving his objectives.

Bobo told The News and Geo, “I am thankful to Allah for who I am, what He has given me and for giving me more than many others. I don’t believe in complaining. I have had a broken arm for almost three years now but I have not complained about it and I am continuing with daily life. Everyone in this world has a problem. No one is without a problem be it small or big. The nature of these problems is different. I am lucky that I live in a welfare state where I was looked after and the society didn’t disown me. I wish the disabled people in Pakistan also live a life of dignity and fulfillment.”

Bobo’s younger sister Dr Sarosh Chishti said that her brother has been gifted with a lot of qualities.

She told this correspondent, “We both are similar in a way that we are lively, we socialise and travel a lot. It’s fun being in his company. I see different sides of him whenever we spend time together and can see him evolving. He knows so many people all over the world and people love him for who he is. Those who don’t, well, who cares! That’s the attitude we have to life, as it’s so short and there are too many positive things to focus on.”

Sarosh added, “He always has new projects going on and one of his best qualities is that he lets his success speak for itself and doesn’t boast or show off about what he has accomplished. He is the best brother one can ask for and also a best friend since he is always there for people who need him and ask for his help. He has always put his family first and this makes me a proud sister.”