Imran’s cronies responsible for prevailing mess: Siraj

CHARSADDA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that those part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle were responsible for the sugar and wheat flour crisis.

“Those who had spent money on Kaptan have filled their coffers with the national wealth,” he said while addressing dastarbandi ceremony at Markaz-e-Islami here. He said the poor were becoming poorer and the rich richer due to the ill-conceived policies of the rulers. He urged the government to hold the corrupt and big fish accountable instead of creating problems for the have-nots.

The JI leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing the policies of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The IMF is virtually running this government,” he remarked, adding the country would not prosper the under the existing rulers.

He added conspiracies were being hatched against the Muslim Ummah, therefore, concerted efforts should be made to counter these machinations against the Islamic world. Sirajul Haq that those who had claimed about creating 10 million jobs had rendered 22 lakh people jobless in the last 18 months.

He said that though the PTI government could not undertake the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in its stipulated time, it constructed the Kartarpur corridor to appease its foreign masters. He added the Pakistani Rupee had weakened against Bangladeshi Taka and Afghanistan’s Afghani. “This speaks volumes about the poor performance of the economic managers of the PTI government,” he sneered.