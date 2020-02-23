Cold war among departments mars PSL festivity

LAHORE: A cold war between the security agencies, law enforcing organisations and besides a tussle between the local administration and the Pakistan Cricket Board made the general public, officials, broadcasters and media alike suffer a lot on Saturday night.

It’s learnt that it was a war of authority, acquiring passes and a separate room for personal use that led to useless questioning of officials by law enforcing agencies.

The exchanges of bitter words with the police and district administration of the Pakistan Cricket Board high officials have made it difficult for fans to reach the stadium. The PCB and the district administration were in a dispute with the later demanding an enclosure, which led problems for fans as well as foreign cricketers, broadcasting who came for the PSL match.

Administration did not allow broadcasting staff, including senior PCB officials, access to the stadium in the vehicles, making them walk to the stadium from outside the Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Even former Test cricketer M Ilyas was not allowed entry who faced severe challenge to reach the stadium. Former Test cricketers were instructed to park their vehicles outside the Nishtar Park Sports Complex despite the presence of VIP parking stickers and VIP tickets on their vehicles. Bitter words were also exchanged between former Test cricketer and chief selector Mohammad Ilyas and policemen, after an officer of the SP rank intervened and allowed former test cricketer to the stadium. Despite the permission, police officers even went to an extent of extra search of Ilyas. Assessing the gravity of the situation Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Basharat Raja, called a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, to review the issue and security arrangements. Minister for Labour Anser Majid Khan and Minister for sports Taimoor Khan Bhatti also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that Punjab Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Pak Army and Rangers troops performing the security duty for the cricket teams. Later an official of the PCB revealed that they hope the situation will ease and public and other officials will be given trouble free passage in the coming matches.