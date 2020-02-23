Sajni favourite for Trace Hit Cup race today

LAHORE: The Trace Hit Cup is the activity of main focus in between seven Quetta Plate races scheduled for the 26th day winter meeting 2019-20 of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday, 23rd February.

In the main featured race there are 16 entries from class VI and division lII and IV with the eyes of pundits are set on three years aged equine Sajni for win. Its foremost challenge is expected from Mere Bhakkar. Acceptances with order of running have eight races in total and all of them are of a mile’s run. Just for the cup race all of them are of class VII with different divisions. As the first race saddles off at 12.00 noon, the cup is expected to start at around 3.00 pm.

First race favourite for win is Turab Prince, place Shan-e-Kakrali and fluke Sheba while other challenges are Classic Lady, Hip Man, You And Me, English Babu, Easy Go, Evening Star, Dancing Beauty, Bano, Golden Stamp, Good Action and Encounter Specialist.

Second race favourite for win is Safdar Princess, place Silken Black and fluke Dimple while other challenges are Crown Jewel, Taha Princess, King Queen, Lucky Time, Sajju Star, Smiling Again and Arooj Love.

Third race favourite for win is Khabib, place Chan Punjabi and fluke Golden Pound while other challenges are Take Care, She, Mr. Brown and Miss Bray.

Fourth race favourite for win is Qalandra, place After Hero and fluke Push The Limits while other challenges are Fakhr-e-Shorkot, Tabdeeli Aie, Malik Da Piyar, Miss Ravi Road, Trick Or Treat, Hawa Hawai, Tell Me, New Market, Natalia, Chhota Jhara and Lucky Is Me.

Fifth race favourite for win is Madhuri Dixit, place Dazzling and fluke One Four Seven while other challenges are Banjo, Rang-e-Hina, Sarnore Princess, Pehlwan, Gestapo and Big Foot.

Sixth Trace Hit Cup race favourite for win is Sajni, place Mere Bhakkar and fluke Zandora while other challenges are Prince Albert, Nayel, The Kingdom, Quick Short, Privilege, Shahbaz, Golden Ring, Sinner, Ukba, Salam-e-Dera, Ashal Love, Exceptional One and Legacy.

Seventh race favourite for win is Princess Anabia, place Baland-o-Bala and fluke Khadim while other challenges are Secret Lady, Gondal, Choice, Prince of Lion, Tiffany's, Khan Jee, Gondal Gift, and Drums of War.

Eighth race favourite for win is Jan-e-Fida, place Neeli The Great and fluke Royal Runner while other challenges are Minding, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Jhon Princess and Tehreek-e-Bhakkar.