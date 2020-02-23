Kamran hits ton as Peshawar down Quetta in HBL PSL

KARACHI: Kamran Akmal is by far the most successful batsman in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) history and on Saturday night here at the National Stadium he showed why.

The veteran batsman plundered an otherwise impressive Quetta Gladiators bowling attack in a ruthless manner on his way to a blistering 101 from just 55 balls. In the process, he carved out a six-wicket triumph for former champions Peshawar Zalmi in the fourth match of PSL season 5.

Kamran began Peshawar’s run-chase in scintillating fashion, hitting two sixes and two fours off Mohammad Nawaz in the first over on his way to his third century in the PSL.

Kamran, who is the leading run-scorer in the PSL with 1,430 runs in 49 matches, struck 13 fours and four sixes to help Peshawar chase down the 149-run target with nine balls spare on a day when the PCB observed Childhood Cancer Awareness Day.

Haider Ali, Pakistan U19 opener, scored 25 off 28 in an 82-run partnership for the second-wicket with Kamran.

Earlier, title holders Quetta Gladiators, rode on Jason Roy’s unbeaten 73, managed to post 148 for five after being asked to field first.

The English opener struck six fours and a six in 57 balls and crafted a 62-run stand for the third-wicket with Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck five fours and a six in his 41 off 25 balls.

Peshawar Pacer Wahab Riaz took two wickets for 21 runs in four overs, while Rahat Ali and Amir Khan and Darren Sammy picked up a wicket each.

For his extraordinary batting performance which gave Peshawar their first win of the season, Kamran was named player of the match.

Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in what will be first PSL match in Multan on Wednesday, while Quetta Gladiators play Karachi Kings Sunday afternoon at National Stadium in Karachi.

Quetta stay on two points after having won their opening match while Zalmi bounced back after being on the wrong end of their first match of the season. Both teams are behind Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings on net run rate despite equal points.

Score Board

Score BoardPeshawar Zalmi won tossQuetta GladiatorsJJ Roy not out 73

SR Watson c Hasan b Wahab 8

Ahmed Shehzad c Banton b Amir 12

*Sarfraz Ahmed c Banton b Sammy 41

Azam Khan b Wahab 5

Mohammad Nawaz c Kamran b Rahat 2

Sohail Khan not out 2

Extras (lb 3, w 2) 5

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 148

Did not bat: Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, TS Mills

Fall: 1-33, 2-50, 3-112, 4-128, 5-131

Bowling: Hasan 4-0-22-0, Rahat 4-0-38-1, Amir 4-0-24-1, Wahab 4-0-21-2, Dawson 3-0-31-0, Sammy 1-0-9-1

Peshawar Zalmi

T Banton c Sarfraz b Mills 3

Kamran Akmal c Roy b Fawad 101

Haider Ali c Sarfraz b Sohail 25

Shoaib Malik c Nawaz b Fawad 7

LS Livingstone not out 8

LA Dawson not out 5

Extras (w 4) 4

Total (4 wickets, 18.3 overs) 153

Yet to bat: *DJG Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Fall: 1-44, 2-126, 3-138, 4-140

Bowling: Nawaz 3-0-33-0, Sohail 4-0-27-1, Hasnain 4-0-28-0, Mills 4-0-25-1, Fawad 3.3-0-40-2

Result: Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Kamran Akmal (PZ)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England) and Faisal Afridi (Pakistan). TV Umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)