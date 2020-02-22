Youth killed in accident

HAFIZABAD: A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident near Dahranwali village on Friday. Ahmad Ali was on his way along with his relative on a motorbike when a speeding wagon hit their bike. As a result, Ahmad Ali was killed on the spot while his relative was injured seriously.

VILLAGER INJURED BY DACOITS: A villager was shot at and injured on resistance near Joriwala village on Friday. Ijaz Ahmad and his brother Ghulam Mustafa were on their way to their village on a bike when three armed bandits intercepted them and attempted to snatch the bike and other valuables. They shot at and injured Ijaz on resistance. Later, police chased the dacoits. To it, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, a bullet hit one the dacoits who was later identified as Zaman Abbas. However, the other two dacoits fled.

FAMILY PLANNING COUNTER: A family planning counter has been established by the Population Welfare Department in the Judicial Complex. While inaugurating the counter, Senior Civil Judge Hasnain Abbas Kazmi and District Bar Association president Amanullah Sindhu said that the counter would help motivating the general public to check population growth.