NA body gives Mani last chance to attend meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination Friday called on Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Eh­san Mani to ensure his presence in March 6 meeting with complete details of income and expenditures of the boa­rd for the last three years.

The meeting that was cha­ired by Agha Hasan Ba­loch expressed its displeasure over repeated absence of the PCB chairman from the meeting.

“I have received a message from Ehsan Mani, saying he was busy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is being given last opportunity to ensure his presence in March 6 meeting along with details of board’s earnings and expenditures of last three ye­ars. His pre­s­ence must be ensured in the next meeting,” the committee chairman told IPC secretary.

MNA Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto said the committee represented the House. “Where is the PCB chairman? Mani must know the committee represents the House and it has all the support of the House. He must ensure his presence in the next meeting. We have all the right to ask for details of the PCB’s in­come and expenditures for the last th­ree years.”

She added that the members have every right to know all the details about the PSL.

“The le­a­g­ue is being pla­y­ed under the banner of green flag. We have every right to know all the details about the earning and expenditures of the league. What had been the PSL’s income so far and what the board is expecting after its homecoming? We must know about the salaries, perks and privileges of all the officials associated with the PSL.”

Other members of the IPC committee including Ra­na Mubashir Iqbal, Ras­heed Ahmad Khan, Ch Zulfikar Ali Bhinder and Nawab Sher questioned the PCB’s reluctance to submit all the details in open. “In 2015, all the detail on the expenditures was shared by the PCB with the committee. If there was no harm in sharing this detail with the committee at that time why it is now?”

Mehreen Bhutto and other members were also unhappy over the presence of Indian performers during the opening ceremony of the PSL. “We have some renowned singers, actors and performers in Pakistan. Why Indian performers were made part of the show at a time when Kashmiri people are going through the toughest period of their life. We should not welcome Indian performers unless and until they respect ours.”

MNAs also expressed their displeasure over PCB’s failure to invite members of the committee on the PSL opening ceremony.

“No member had been invited for the opening ceremony. The PCB chairman should have invited the committee members. Before hosting the PSL matches or finalising venues, the committee members should have been taken into confidence,” chairman of the committee said.

Rana Mubashir Iqbal asked the government to complete pending work at the Narowal Sports Complex.

“The project has already consumed Rs2 billion and it requires more funds for its completion. The government must pay heed to the project as almost 90 percent work has already been completed.”

The members said the NAB should probe into the investment in the project. “The work on the project should not be stopped.”