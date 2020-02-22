Shooting down of Indian jets celebrated

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday organised a rally to celebrate the successful shooting down of two Indian jets by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots for violating Pakistani airspace on Feb 27, 2019.

According to a press release, LCWU Director Student Affairs Ms Bushra Nadeem led the rally while heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in it. The participants were carrying banners to pay tribute to the bravery of Pakistani Armed Forces. The rally’s slogan “Humare Jawaan Humari Shaan” was held to pay tribute to Pakistan Army. Dr Aliya Farooq, associate professor, Department of Urdu, Reha Afzal, deputy headm Girl Student Council and Tehreem Hasham, general secretary, Student Council, expressed their views, respect and love for Pakistan Army.

The students enthusiastically sung national songs and chanted slogans. The rally started from Gangaram Building and ended at the university’s Gate No. 1.