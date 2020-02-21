German ambassador calls on NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that relations between Pakistan and Germany were characterised by shared democratic values and multifaceted corporation.

“The parliamentary cooperation and interaction between National Assembly and German Parliament (Bundestag) could deepen the existing bonds,” he said while talking to Ambassador of Germany Dr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, who called on National Assembly speaker in the Parliament House on Thursday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser appreciated the pace of bilateral cooperation between both the countries, however, suggested for its further intensification through collaboration in trade, cooperation in agriculture, energy and other sectors. He also suggested for strategising cooperation in technical fields like sectors relating to human development, education and health.

While referring to the Pak-German Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, the speaker said that it was heartening to note the keen interest of members to be part of the group. He termed Parliamentary interaction and exchanges an apt way to build close relations. He also suggested for cooperation in establishment of centre of excellence for exchange of knowledge and human development. The speaker also reiterated invitation to his German counterpart to visit Pakistan. He also asked for German support for the EU market access under GSP plus facility.

Ambassador of Germany Dr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck appreciated the remarks of the speaker and said that Germany also considered Pakistan, as one of its close friend and a partner in development and trade. He agreed for strengthen of bilateral relation through exchange of Parliamentary and trade delegations.