PPP to mobilise workers for anti-govt movement

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday decided to mobilise workers for the protest movement against the government.

The PPP Malakand division meeting was chaired by the party’s provincial president Humayun Khan. The vice-president Syed Ayub Shah, Anwar Zeb Kamran, Tila Mohammad, former provincial minister Salim Khan, and district presidents and general secretaries attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the holding of a workers convention and preparation for the local bodies’ election and visit of the central leadership to the Malakand division. Humayun Khan directed the workers to activate and complete organization and make preparation for the protest movement that would be launched against the government on the directives of the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said the protest meetings would be arranged in every district on the call of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Humayun Khan announced to hold a grand party convention at Malakand division for which they had completed arrangements. He asked the workers to prepare for contesting the local government elections.