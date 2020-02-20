Ulema ask people to make polio eradication drive a success

ISLAMABAD: Clerics and scholars of different religious schools of thought have appealed the people to make prevailing drive for eradication of polio from Pakistan successful.

Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan, Wafaq-ul-Masajid, Madaris-e-Pakistan and leading Ulema-Mashaykh have already termed polio drops healthful with categorical decree that there is nothing harmful or 'Haram' ingredient in polio vaccination.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Masjid Mahaz bin Jabal here on Wednesday, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi appealed Ulema and religious scholars of the country to play their respective role to make successful the ongoing drive for eradication of polio from Pakistan. He also asked them to make special appeal to public in Friday sermons to administer polio drops for children less than five years of age.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that Foundation Day of Pakistan Ulema Council is being observed from February 20-29 all over Pakistan adding that 5th International Message of Islam Conference will be held in Islamabad on 29th March 2020. He said that Nizam-e-Khilafat e Rashida Conferences will be held respectively on 1st March and 10th March in Gujranwala and Lahore. Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan is gaining importance all over the world adding that the ongoing visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Pakistan and his stance for Kashmir and Palestine is alike desire of each peace loving person.