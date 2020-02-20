Fuel stations closed as panicked buyers turn violent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Long queues of motorists were seen at fuel stations in the city on Wednesday after the reports that oil marketing companies (OMCs) closed their storage and supply terminals at Kemari as a precaution against the mysterious gas leak, which engulfed port and adjacent areas. All the OMCs had shut down their Kemari terminals on Tuesday after their workers and tanker drivers fell sick. The reports of fuel supply suspension ignited panic buying i.e. increased demand.
