‘Allah has granted office to Imran for his good intentions

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said Almighty Allah has granted Imran Khan this office because of his good intentions, but he has not learnt political gimmickry, some people present someone's right and good advice in the form of opposition.

Talking to the media on Wednesday upon his return after performing Umrah, Ch Shujaat Hussain said: “As for giving advice to Imran Khan is concerned I would to give him advice personally that if you follow three things then Almighty Allah will create more facilities for you.”

He advised Imran Khan to stay away from toadies and telltales and pinpoint hypocrites around him and do not let them close to himself, furthermore, do not let self-ego come into him, in the past he had also advised Nawaz Sharif this advice but Nawaz Sharif did contrary to this, it is a matter of chance that people who did toadying of Nawaz Sharif at time are also in power even today.

Replying to another question, Ch Shujaat Hussain said: “He had also advised Pervez Musharraf not to link word Taliban with students of Madrasah, by giving such statements every student of Madrasah will consider you as his enemy, for six months he followed my advice and used the word extremist instead Taliban but afterwards against started saying Taliban.”

He said with good intention I advise all, if anyone accepts or some not then it is their choice, that if all would think about the country and the nation brushing aside their personal interests then they will succeed. While performing Umrah, he said, “I first offered Nawafil of thanks that Allah granted me opportunity to come to His home again”. He remained under treatment in Germany for about three months and for one month in ICU, people spread many rumours about his sickness, people to visit him from far flung areas, 80 per cent people were even not allowed to meet him and among them some people were those whom he did not know.

I realised outside the country that people immensely loved me, Allah with his blessings and due to prayers of these people pulled me out of difficult time and I fully recovered, he said and added: “In Haram Pak I prayed for security and solidarity of Pakistan and for those people who had asked me to pray for them.”

Pervaiz: Pakistan Minority Community members from London Father Mushtaq Azad and Babar Saroya called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about difficulties confronting the Christian community including human rights and religious harmony.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that people of all faiths and religions enjoy full religious freedom in Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) undertook ideal works for their welfare and well-being and rights. “During our tenure they were given representation in the assemblies, their educational institutions were returned to Christian community, for the first time fully empowered Ministry of Minorities Affairs was established and proprietary rights were given to them in their Kachi abadis, funds were allocated for repairs and maintenance of churches,” the speaker said.