SMIU VC completes four-year term for second time

The vice chancellor of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, on Wednesday (today) completed his second four-year term, after which he will become a Meritorious Professor in the Department of Media and Communication Studies.

Talking to the principal officers and the heads of the academic and administrative staff, the outgoing VC said the ideology of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, which he expressed in these words that “don't think of a school only, aim to a college, to expand it into a university”, was fulfilled by the Quaid-e-Azam when the Sindh Madressatul Islam’s school was given the status of college in 1943.

In 2012 when the college became tge Sindh Madressatul Islam University just because of his efforts, the outgoing VC added.

Dr Shaikh said: “I upgraded this institution from a school to a university with the help of some other institutions and co-workers.

Being a Meritorious Professor, I will focus on PHD programmes and flourish the research, as the field of research needs to be strengthened.”

He added: “I will write books about the university and as a senior professor I will contribute to the improvement of this institution.”

He said: “The developmental work is under way at the university. The Malir campus and the Hawksbay campus is also being constructed” said Dr. Shaikh.

He said after the completion of all these constructions, 30,000 students would be able to receive education at the SMIU.