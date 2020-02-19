‘PML-N still most popular party’

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president and former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said on Tuesday his was still the most popular political party of the country and would sweep the local government polls in KP.

“The PML-N is a widely recognised and most favourite party in the country and if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government holds the local government polls, we would sweep the election across the province,” he told a workers gathering held in connection with the reorganization of the party here. The organisers were also nominated for four tehsils - Balakot, Oghi, Mansehra and Baffa of the Mansehra district.

The party central senior vice president said people still considered the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as their saviour and the greatest leader. “The people are fed up with the governments’ wrong policies as high inflation and unemployment have deprived them of even two times meal,” said Yousuf. He said the party was being reorganised to put the dedicated workers in the commanding positions. “You should get ready for elections as people want our leader Nawaz Sharif to lead this country once again and steer it out of current economic and political crises,” said Yousuf. Earlier, names of the party organisers were announced with the consent of the workers.

Malik Naveed and Malik Mustajab were nominated as organisers for the Mansehra tehsil, Sajjad Awan and Mohammad Farooq for Balakot, Sardar Khan and Iqbal Jehangiri for Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and Yousuf Khan for the Oghi tehsil. Sardar Mohammad Yousuf administered the oath to the office-bearers.