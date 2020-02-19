Growth linked to promotion of tourism

LAHORE:Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Tuesday chaired a meeting on tourism promotion at TDCP Head Office here.

Adviser to CM on tourism Asif Mehmood, Sohail Zafar Cheema, Chairman Board of Directors MD TDCP Tanveer Jabbar and Khalid Bhatti, Chief PND TDCP attended the meeting.

Addressing the officials, he said that tourism industry could share a huge part in boosting Pakistan's economy. As Pakistan have been declared among the top 10 tourist destinations this year, it is our responsibility to provide a well-managed, more hospitable and friendly environment to the people who are visiting us from around the globe. He insisted that all the organisations and authorities responsible for tourism should unite and work together for the national cause, as tourism and tourists can promote Pakistan’s positive image.

He appreciated the efforts of TDCP Management, Adviser for Tourism and steps taken by the Punjab government and assured of his support for promotion of tourism at any level and forum. He also visited Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management Lahore Campus and addressed the orientation session of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Adviser to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood briefed the chair about the potential of tourism in Punjab and initiatives taken by the government for the promotion of tourism in the province. He said that on the directions of PM and CM Punjab TDCP had planned to identify and establish new tourist sites in Punjab so that the burden on few specific points could be shared. He said that Punjab has beautiful landscapes like Chakwal, Kotli Satian, Koh-e-Suleman and Soon Valley where construction of resorts and other facilities have been started and would be open soon for the general public.

TDCP MD Tanveer Jabbar briefed the NTCB chairman about the initiatives taken by TDCP for service delivery and facilitation of tourists as well as the status of work on the new sites. He also spoke on the promotion of these new sites with the collaboration of private tourists’ organisers. He said that TDCP was not only focused on just landscape tourism but it was also working on other dimensions like sports tourism, agriculture tourism and religious tourism to attract the tourists with different interests.

luncheon: Punjab University (PU) arranged a luncheon in the honour of former vice-chancellors of Punjab University at committee room of VC’s office here Tuesday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, former vice-chancellors Sheikh Imtiaz Ali, who was appointed VC in 1974, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, who was appointed VC in 1984, Lt-Gen (r) Arshad Mahmood, Afzal Baig, Mujahid Kamran, Arif Butt and PU’s first women VC Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen and VCs of other public sector universities, including Baltistan University VC Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, University of Home Economics VC Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and others were present.

The former VCs shared their golden memories in a pleasant environment. They also offered Dua for the departed souls of PU’s former VC Prof Khairat Ibne Rasa and mother of Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen.

Train stop: In order to facilitate passengers, Pakistan Railways has allowed Fareed Express to have two minutes’ stop at Walton Railway Station. The facility has been provided to the passengers for three months.